Lakers News: Austin Reaves ‘Super Excited’ For Rematch Against Nuggets
Austin Reaves, Jamal Murray, Lakers, Nuggets
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

After securing a Play-In Tournament win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers earned themselves a rematch with the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the first round for the NBA Playoffs.

With the odds stacked against them, revenge is still on the minds of the Lakers players, looking to knock the defending champions out early. It certainly is not going to be an easy task, especially since the Lakers have lost eight straight to the Nuggets dating back to last year.

Thankfully, the purple and gold secured a couple of days rest before Game 1 in Denver, giving them additional time to prepare for the Nuggets. As Saturday inches closer, Reaves shared his early thoughts on the first-round matchup with the Nuggets, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“Obviously very familiar with them. Defending champs, rightfully so. They’re a hell of a ballclub and we’ll have to go put our best foot forward, play as hard as we can and execute at a super high level because that’s what they do, especially in the fourth quarter, they execute every single possession like it’s the last possession of a game and that’s what’s beautiful about how they play the game. We just got to go match that and compete. That’s really it, super excited to go battle.”

If L.A. wants to achieve their goal of winning a championship this season, they have to get through the defending champions at some point during this postseason run. Perhaps this is the best opportunity for the Lakers to knock off Denver as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are as healthy as possible heading into this series.

Outside of the two stars, Reaves and other role players are going to need to step up if L.A. even wants to have a shot at winning this matchup. Reaves put together a strong playoff run last year, so the hope is that he can build on that heading into this series and maybe beyond.

Austin Reaves: Lakers ‘super excited’ about where they are going into playoffs

There is some optimism heading into the postseason with the recent play of the Lakers, who had one of the best records in the league coming out of the All-Star break. Despite not moving a ton in the standings, L.A. has found some consistency.

It was an up-and-down season, but the Lakers ultimately made it to the playoffs regardless of what transpired. Reaves admittedly said that the team is ‘super excited’ where they are going into the postseason, but only time will tell with a tough matchup against Denver.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers Rumors: L.a. In ‘advanced Discussions’ To Sign Yi Jianlian

Lakers Rumors: Conflicting Reports On Yi Jianlian’s Potential Lakers Contract

Just when it seemed like the Los Angeles Lakers would stay quiet and not make any moves for a little while, reports came that the team was in discussions to sign former lottery pick Yi Jianlian, who is currently playing for the Chinese National Team in the Olympics…
Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Speaks On Kentavious Caldwell-pope Signing

Lakers News: Luke Walton Gives Insight Into 2017-18 Starting Lineup

The Los Angeles Lakers have used the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League to get a true insight into the young assets on their roster…
Timofey Mozgov On Young Lakers: ‘i Think We’re Going To Be Good’

Lakers Made Wrong Moves For Right Reasons In Free Agency

It has been a curious summer for the Los Angeles Lakers, one that saw them take several steps forward both in terms of roster building and ideology…

Lakers News: Tom Brady Says He Admires Kobe Bryant

The cities of Boston and Los Angeles often don’t see eye to…