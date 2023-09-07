Lakers News: Austin Reaves To Debut New Rigorer AR1 Signature Shoe ‘Stars & Stripes’ USA Colorway

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is having himself a remarkable summer. He locked in a new four-year contract with the team, is currently playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup and announced the debut of his first signature shoe, the Rigorer AR1.

But it didn’t just end with the unveiling of the signature shoe. With it comes the debut of a “Stars and Stripes” colorway, featuring a red, white and blue design that was unveiled on Thursday morning. It will be released for public purchase on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. PST.

Reaves chose this colorway to commemorate his time and success with Team USA, and according to the press release on the colorway, it will include all of the same features as the original shoe but with the new design.

“I’m glad we could find a partner like KICKS CREW to make my vision of having a high-performance shoe available to fans worldwide come true,” said Austin Reaves.

“The KICKS CREW team has been thrilled to be the exclusive launch partner for Austin Reaves’ signature shoe. We share the same goal of providing fans and consumers accessibility to high-quality products from around the world, and I am proud that KICKS CREW is the platform delivering on that,” said KICKS CREW cofounder Ross Adrian Yip when reflecting on his new partnership with Austin Reaves and Rigorer.

The shoe will drop exclusively on KICKS CREW and is selling for $110. It is a limited release of only 1,000 shoes as part of the partnership deal between Reaves, Rigorer and KICKS CREW.

To celebrate the launch of the first AR1 “Stars & Stripes,” Rigorer and Reaves partnered with KICKS CREW to be the exclusive global launch partner, leveraging the platform’s reputation for offering a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide. The platform differs from other marketplaces by connecting authorized retailers and brands to its global audience, with a large majority from the US.

Dennis Schroder looking forward to facing Reaves in World Cup semis

The United States is facing Germany in the World Cup semifinals, a rematch of the US’ 99-91 victory at the USA Basketball Showcase. But it’s also a chance for Reaves and former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder to share the court.

Schroder says he is looking forward to the rematch and the chance to play against Reaves, who he called his guy. Schroder also looked back positively on their memories together from their time in L.A.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!