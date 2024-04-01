Lakers News: Austin Reaves To Debut Rigorer AR1 ’17 Rings’ In Collaboration With KICKS CREW

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has firmly cemented himself as one of the key members of the roster and is helping them toward a strong finish to the 2023-24 season.

Reaves’ rise to fame gave him the opportunity to sign with Chinese sportswear brand Rigorer, who released his signature shoe the AR1. Reaves and Rigorer released a signature colorway of the AR1s for Valentine’s Day, which was commercially successful.

Following the release, Rigorer and Reaves are scheduled to release their first AR1 collaboration in partnership with KICKS CREW. KICKS CREW is the official and only launch partner for Rigorer and Reaves since the AR1 debuted in August of 2023 and now will officially be the first brand to have a cobranded collaboration with the team.

Reaves offered a statement on what it’s meant to work with KICKS CREW and why he and Rigorer partnered with them for the collaboration.

“The KICKS CREW team has welcomed Rigorer and me into the crew like family, and we couldn’t have been prouder to have a partner like them that has helped us bring the AR1 to fans worldwide. This is why we chose them as our first collaboration on such an important release. The ‘17 Rings’ colorway celebrates the championships that inspire me every day and the legends behind them,” Reaves said.

The ’17 Rings’ colorway will be released exclusively on KICKSCREW.com on April 6 at 8 a.m. PT. The shoes will be priced at $110 and fans can sign up on the AR1 event page for a chance to win one of five pairs.

The launch will mark the seventh release from Reaves’ signature shoe line, with the newest addition featuring a Lakers-inspired purple and gold color scheme with a white base. The franchise’s title years are marked on the tongue of the shoe, while the medial side pays homage to the retired jerseys.

Meanwhile, the KICKS CREW branding can be seen on the tongue and heel on the shoe, as well as on the special packaging.

LeBron James discusses how Austin Reaves earned his trust

Reaves’ strong play since coming into the league has earned him the respect and trust of LeBron James. James deferred to Reaves often in the playoffs last year and revealed that he wanted to see what he could do in a high-stakes postseason game.

James explained that he wanted to instill confidence in Reaves and so far that decision has paid dividends as the guard hasn’t been afraid to take over games when asked.

