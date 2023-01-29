Lakers News: Austin Reaves To Miss At Least 3 More Games Due To Hamstring Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting healthier as they’ve seen Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV return from injury in the past week.

LeBron James was able to hold the fort down for the Lakers while the team rehabbed their injuries, and it’s paid off as they’re only a couple games back in the standings. However, Los Angeles has been missing a key piece in the rotation in Austin Reaves, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

The latest injury update had Reaves clearing an important hurdle as he had a full-speed workout. That’s a good next step in the rehab process, but it appears he still has a ways to go as he will miss the Lakers’ next three games, via Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group:

Austin Reaves is going to miss at least three more games with his hamstring injury, due for a Feb. 2 reevaluation. We saw him doing some sprints at shootaround in Boston today. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) January 28, 2023

Hamstring injuries can be tricky to handle as they’re easily re-aggravated, so L.A.’s doing the smart thing and allowing Reaves all the time he needs to get back to 100 percent. Although the Lakers need him to be available to help their playoff odds, it’s not worth the risk of him losing more time down the stretch.

Reaves is missed on both ends of the floor, particularly offensively as he has proven to be a semi-reliable threat from deep but also a secondary playmaker when LeBron James is off the floor. The sophomore has been a fixture in the team’s best lineups and can make an impact that goes beyond the box score.

With Reaves out, Ham has relied heavily on the other guards on the roster. Dennis Schroder and Patrick Beverley have seen extended run and while they’ve performed admirably, they don’t have the size and skillset that Reaves possesses.

Hopefully the guard’s reevaluation goes well next week and he’s able to suit up shortly after. Until then, the purple and gold will have to continue plugging along with who they’ve got.

Thomas Bryant happy to have Anthony Davis back on court

Having Davis back has been a major boost for the Lakers who clearly missed him on both ends of the floor. Thomas Bryant thrived at the center spot while Davis was out, but the center is happy to have the superstar big man back out there.

