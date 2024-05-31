Lakers News: Austin Reaves To Play Golf In American Century Championship

The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason is in full swing and players have been taking the time to enjoy their extended vacations before they dive head first into the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Austin Reaves is going to be a key piece this offseason as either a potential trade piece in a blockbuster or a player the Lakers identity as a core player alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Despite getting benched midway through the 2023-24 season, Reaves was inserted back into the starting lineup and helped them go on another second-half run to qualify for the playoffs.

The shooting guard was a reliable contributor for Los Angeles in the Play-In Tournament and the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, though he and the team were sent home in five games by the Denver Nuggets. Despite the disappointing result, Reaves proved he belonged on the biggest stage.

With the Lakers still a month away from the 2024 NBA Draft and free agency, Reaves has been taking advantage of his free time by getting in as many rounds of golf as he can. He is confirmed to be a part of the field competing in the American Century Championship later this summer, via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints:

“I don’t think I’m playing in any more Korn Ferry qualifiers. I’m playing (the Good Good Midwest Open) in Indiana with Garrett Clark. It’s going to be a lot of fun. And then I’m playing in the American Century. The tournament that (Stephen Curry) won last year.”

Reaves appeared in the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifier earlier this offseason and did well in his first competitive golf tournament and will look to build on that success at American Century, which takes places in Lake Tahoe July 12-14. As Reaves mentioned, Steph Curry won the tournament last year and the Los Angeles shooting guard will look to become the next winner.

When it comes to golf, Reaves is a self-admitted addict and has the utmost confidence in his game. He even went so far as to say that he would feel confident in a match against Curry should it ever happen.

Golf has given Reaves additional avenues to boost his popularity and brand and it’ll be fun to watch him compete later this summer.

The field will be competing for $750,000 in prize money, with a $150,000 first prize. The tournament has raised almost $8 million for charities including the Stowers Institute for Medical Research.

Lakers’ preference is to keep Austin Reaves

The Lakers should explore all their options in the trade market and Austin Reaves is arguably their biggest trade chip. However, the organization is reportedly still high on Reaves and would reportedly prefer to keep him out of any deals.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!