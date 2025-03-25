Lakers News: Austin Reaves To Release Rigorer AR 2 ‘Monarch’

Austin Reaves has continued to grow into one of the most important pieces of the Los Angeles Lakers success in his fourth NBA season. Not only that, but Reaves is also one of the team’s most popular player off the court and has long enjoyed a successful partnership with Rigorer for his signature shoe collection.

Back in December of 2024 Rigorer debuted Reaves’ AR2 signature shoe, the second in his collection. The Rigorer 2 represents Reaves’ transformation into an elite NBA performer and he has certainly been that, especially over the past couple months.

Now Reaves and Rigorer have announced the release of the AR2 ‘Monarch’ colorway at 8:00 a.m. PT on March 29, 2025, exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM and Rigorer.com for $100 USD.

KICKS CREW continues to be the exclusive global launch partner with Rigorer and Reaves for the AR2 ‘Monarch’ release, leveraging the platform’s reputation for offering a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide. The platform differs from other marketplaces by connecting authorized retailers and brands to its global audience, with a large majority from the US.

The ‘Monarch’ is the fifth AR2 colorway released by Rigorer and is inspired by the monarch butterfly, which is Reaves’ favorite butterfly species. The bright green color used for the main portion of the shoe is accented by yellow and black which mimics the stripes of a caterpillar.

Additionally the ‘Monarch’ features woven butterfly wing upper with breathability & lockdown support, full-length showtime foam tech midsole with 70% more energy return and anti-torsion TPU plate with enhanced stability for quick movements as well as lateral TPU sidewall panels which are utilized to eliminate foot slippage by keeping the heel

locked in place.

Austin Reaves discusses Lakers’ mindset from now until playoffs

Of course Austin Reaves’ primary focus remains on helping the Lakers make a deep playoff run and he knows that the team’s recent performance against the Chicago Bulls was unacceptable and they will need to be much better.

“Play much better than we did tonight,” he said. “When we play the way we’re supposed to, we have a chance to beat anybody. But we still haven’t played that many games as a full unit so we still gotta learn the chemistry and timing of everything. Should be fun.”

Reaves also understands the Lakers have a short time to figure this all out, but he has confidence in this team’s ability to do so.

“The reality of it is we have 12 games left until the playoffs. It’s not like we can add a couple games to continue to try to piece all of that together. So we gotta figure it out in a quick span of time so when the playoffs are here, we hit the ground running. I believe we can do it, we’ve shown in instances where we have done it. Just gotta continue plucking at it.”

