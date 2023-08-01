Lakers News: Austin Reaves To Wear No. 15 For Team USA In FIBA World Cup

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves opened the eyes of many with his sophomore season, showcasing his full repertoire on both sides of the floor, thus leading to more of a workload and lead ball-handler responsibilities heading into his third season.

With this noticeable leap from Year 1 to Year 2, it has earned him the opportunity to play with Team USA for the FIBA World Cup. This allows for Reaves to get some reps in before training camp in late September and learn or build upon parts of his game. Team USA head coach is Steve Kerr and he had high praise for the guard leading up to FIBA play.

However, one thing will remain the same and that is Reaves’ jersey number for Team USA. The Arkansas native will be sticking with No. 15, the number he wears with the Lakers, via USA Basketball:

While Reaves is an up and coming player in the NBA, the Team USA roster is filled with rising stars as well, which will be intriguing to see how they gel and play off one another. The roster has the likes of former Laker Brandon Ingram, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Tyrese Haliburton and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr.

The FIBA World Cup is set to tip off late August, which will provide some basketball as the dog days of the summer are here. As well as seeing a Laker representing the country and see if there are any changes in Reaves’ game. Heading into his first year of international play, Reaves has expressed excitement to play and represent his country.

International play usually results in players playing in new numbers, like Kobe Bryant, who wore No. 10 for Team USA. But, Reaves will be holding true to No. 15.

Reaves speaks to how special it is to have own signature shoe with Rigorer

Awaiting for the FIBA World Cup to tip off on Aug. 25, Reaves is set to have his first colorway of his signature shoe with Rigorer released on Aug. 11. With that on the horizon, the guard shares he is not taking this opportunity for granted.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!