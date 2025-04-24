Lakers News: Austin Reaves Trusting His Work After Tough Shooting In Games 1 & 2

The Los Angeles Lakers have not yet seen the best version of Austin Reaves through two games of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. He scored 16 points in both games, but did so on 5-for-13 shooting from the field with only three assists in Game 1 and shot 0-for-6 from three with five assists in Game 2.

He made a massive adjustment in Game 2 after missing some early shots, becoming a full-time attacker, getting to the rim and scoring with relative ease no matter what the Minnesota Timberwolves threw at him. He was also far better defensively in Game 2 than he was in Game 1 and was instrumental in the Lakers’ series-tying win.

However, he is still struggling to shoot the 3-pointer, something that the Lakers desperately need him to unlock if they are going to win this series. He spoke about his shooting struggles over the first two games and why he isn’t concerned.

“I do not really just sit there and think about shots I am going to take,” Reaves said. “If I am open, I am going to shoot it and if not, I will try to make a play for a teammate. Unfortunately, I got four good looks to start the game. Well, three because one was not that good of a look, but shot it anyway. I just did not make it. If you start the game over, I miss the three looks, four looks again, I will probably shoot the bad one again too, so I trust the work I put in. Like I have said a million times, I just try to play the game the right way.”

Reaves is right in the sense that he is getting good looks and simply missing them. And as long as he is playing the game the right way, he knows that the shots will eventually fall. Hopefully, the change of environment to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4 can provide him with a reset, shooting the ball in this series.

Reaves has gone through shooting slumps before and has always found his way out of them by just doing what he does best on the court, being a high-IQ playmaker for himself and for his teammates.

Austin Reaves happy Lakers matched physicality in Game 2

Austin Reaves admitted that the Lakers got “punked” in Game 1 and were outworked in every phase of the game. He believes that in Game 2, the Lakers responded well and matched Minnesota in terms of effort and toughness.

