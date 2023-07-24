Lakers News: Austin Reaves Unveils Rigorer AR1 ‘Ice Cream’ Signature Shoe To Be Released Aug. 11

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has truly had a life changing summer. On the court, he signed a new four-year contract to remain with the Lakers while also being chosen to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. But he also made some huge strides off the court as well, signing a shoe deal with Chinese brand Rigorer that could be worth seven-figures.

Reaves is actually the first athlete to sign with the brand and his first signature shoe, the AR1, has already been shown off and is expected to be released later this summer. And now the fans will know exactly how and when they get their hands on a pair.

The Lakers guard took to his Instagram to unveil the Rigorer AR1 ‘Ice Cream’ signature shoe, announcing it will be released on Aug. 11 exclusively on Kicks Crew:

The color scheme on the shoe he first showed off was a much more expected Lakers-themed one, with a black shoe featuring some purple and gold. This colorway is more stylish and perfect for summer time with the light pink, blue and green on a white shoe. Reaves also announced that one lucky fan will win a free pair by signing up for early access either through the Rigorer or Kicks Crew website.

Overall, this is another great step in the quickly growing career of Reaves, who has earned every single thing he has received. As he said in his Instagram post, going from being undrafted to now signing a life-changing contract and getting his first signature shoe is something most can only dream of and he has accomplished all of this in just two years.

Now Reaves is focused on getting ready for that FIBA World Cup, which will get him in the right mindset for when the season starts and he can hit the ground running as he looks to help the Lakers get back into championship contention and ultimately hoist their 18th championship banner.

Austin Reaves believes Lakers improved while retaining their core this offseason

And Reaves believes the Lakers are in the position to do exactly that following the moves the team made this offseason.

In a recent podcast appearance, Reaves noted how the Lakers were able to maintain the core of the team that went to the Western Conference Finals last season, despite being put together at the trade deadline. Now with a full training camp to come together, as well as new additions like Gabe Vincent, among others, Reaves is excited about what the Lakers can do next year.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!