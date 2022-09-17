Lakers News: Austin Reaves Would Feel Confident In Golf Match Against Warriors’ Stephen Curry

During his rookie season, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves showed off his athletic talent — proving many of his doubters wrong.

After the 2021-22 campaign ended, Reaves opened up about how people questioned his chances of making it in the NBA due to his slender figure. The Oklahoma product quickly became an important role player for the Lakers even though he had gone undrafted earlier in the summer.

But Reaves’ sports prowess stretches beyond the court as the 24-year-old is also an avid golfer. In an interview with The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the guard said he played golf almost every day after the 2021-22 season ended:

“When I left right after the season, probably like five or seven days a week. It’s a fun getaway from basketball because that’s really what we do every day. It’s a super mental grind, which, I think, can translate for you and other sports. So yeah, I’d like to get on the course with some of the NBA guys and see where my talent stacks up.”

When Charania asked Reaves about his chances in a hypothetical matchup with Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry — one of the NBA’s best golfers — Reaves said he would feel confident going heading into the clash:

“I do. Like I said, I’m very confident in my golf game, especially when I’m playing almost every day. But yeah, I’ll never shy away from a golf match.”

Besides playing golf, Reaves spent plenty of time in the gym over the summer, preparing for his sophomore year in the NBA. He has reportedly put on over 10 pounds, which could potentially aid his development as one of the Lakers’ defensive specialists.

According to recent reports, Reaves and Thomas Bryant are the two Lakers who have stood out in player workouts so far in the offseason.

Reaves sets goal of being in starting lineup

Reaves started in 19 of the 61 games he played for the Lakers last season, earning a spot in the starting lineup thanks to his hustle on defense. And the young guard hopes he can keep that role under head coach Darvin Ham, although he said he will leave everything on the court regardless of his role.

“Starting is always, especially as a Laker, I mean, with the guys that we have is cool but at the end of the day, I just want to win and accept whatever role they want me to have,” Reaves said.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!