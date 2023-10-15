Lakers News: Austin Reaves Would Love To Play For Team USA In 2024 Olympics But Is Realistic About Chances

When Team USA was constructing its roster for the FIBA World Cup, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves would be one of the few who received a spot on the team.

A lot was made about whether Reaves deserved a spot on the roster, but he was quick to prove the naysayers wrong. After having a superb end to his sophomore season, The Arkansas native came off the bench for Team USA and would find himself closing games out.

In his first time playing internationally, Reaves averaged 13.8 points, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals and shot 57% from the field and 50% from 3. However, USA came up short and finished fourth place in the tournament.

With the 2024 Olympics happening in Paris next summer, there have been rumors of many NBA superstars teaming up to win a Gold Medal, one being teammate LeBron James. Reaves was asked if he’d participate, but was realistic about his chances due to the rumored star power joining the roster, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“Uh, I have no idea. Obviously, if I get the opportunity, great. But, I’m not… I don’t know what word I’m looking for, I understand what kind of guys, caliber guys are wanting to play in the Olympics. And like I said if I get that call to play, I’ll be the first one to say yes. But, its not like, I’m not realistic with myself some times.”

With an impressive debut with Team USA this summer, it would be surprising if Reaves never got another chance, whether that be in the Olympics or FIBA. Recent rumors have been suggested that Team USA assembling the ‘Avengers,’ seemingly the best route to give themselves a chance at bringing home a Gold Medal. In addition to James, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are all rumored to have interest in playing.

While Reaves is self-aware about his chances, there is still a lot of time before the Olympics kick off, so never say never, especially if he has a breakout season for the Lakers. Ultimately, while there is a lot of rumored interest from superstars, Team USA makes the decisions on who gets an invitation.

However, after a disappointing finish in the World Cup, it is safe to say that the Olympic team will have more experience and firepower come around next summer. Do not rule out seeing Reaves in a USA jersey again though.

Reaves apologized to referee after picking up technical foul against Warriors

After an eventful summer, Reaves is now heading into his third season with L.A. and played in his second preseason game on Friday. Despite it not being the regular season, Reaves was passionate enough to get a technical foul, but he made sure to apologize to the referee after for his actions.

