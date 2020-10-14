Lakers News: Avery Bradley Donated $30,000 In Supplies To WNBA Bubble

Before the Los Angeles Lakers managed to secure their 17th title in franchise history, the WNBA had already put the finishing touches on a successful restart in their own bubble by crowning the Seattle Storm as champions.

Although Avery Bradley may have opted out of taking part in this year’s festivities, his impact can still be heavily felt on both sides. Bradley decided to remain at home for the NBA season restart after revealing that his 6-year-old son has a history of respiratory illnesses.

While his absence dealt a major blow to the Lakers’ lineup and potential rotation, the confidence he had in the team being able to find a way to get the job done was well-warranted.

Aside from rooting for the Lakers from home, Bradley seemed to be well aware that there were players forced to make a difficult decision like he was. However, those in the WNBA did not have the same means as he did to weigh out all the options on the table at the time.

This spurred Bradley and his wife, Ashley, to donate more than $30,000 worth of supplies to the WNBA that prioritized providing assistance for the working moms, per Shlomo Sprung of Forbes:

Working with the WNBA and the league’s players association, Avery and Ashley ended up donating more than $30,000 in supplies to help the players, with an emphasis on the league’s working moms in the bubble. Bradley asked for a list of items the players might need to make their off the court experience just a little bit better and delivered. Supplies delivered to the Wubble included pack and plays and playpens for the players’ children, art supplies and coloring sets, paint sets and supplies, board games, cards, dominoes, books and educational supplies, ping pong tables, Xboxes and other gaming consoles, outdoor games, a karaoke machine and even a bounce house. The Bradleys also donated health and beauty supplies to the WNBA moms and, in a few instances, emotional support animals. “One thing that was really important was the moms, being able to make sure their essential needs were taken care of,” Bradley said. “They don’t make as much, obviously, and I wanted to see if I could be of service to them to be able to assist in any way I could so they could focus on just basketball.”

Bradley’s contributions are indicative of his efforts to provide support between both leagues. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was also among those to get involved after donating $1.5 million to help with the incomes of WNBA players who opted out of playing in the bubble.

Bradley will receive championship ring

Even though Bradley did not take part in the bubble, he played an integral role in helping the Lakers position themselves as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. For that, vice president of basketball operation Rob Pelinka has already confirmed Bradley will receive a championship ring for his efforts.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!