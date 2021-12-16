Lakers News: Avery Bradley Placed In NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols

The NBA has really been getting hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) in recent weeks, and that includes the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ahead of the Lakers’ game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, it was announced that Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard and Malik Mink were all placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols due to positive tests.

The Lakers went on to win the game against Dallas in an overtime thriller with Austin Reaves hitting the game-winner, although they are not in the clear when it comes to COVID just 24 hours later.

Russell Westbrook joined his teammates in the health and safety protocols on Thursday, and it appears he’s not the only one as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that Avery Bradley is as well:

Lakers guard Avery Bradley has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 16, 2021

Health is the most important thing here, so hopefully all of these players are OK and no one else will be joining them in the health and safety protocols in the coming days. Considering how close Westbrook and Bradley were to their teammates on Wednesday night though, it’s safe to assume the Lakers are not in the clear yet when it comes to that.

Without their two starting guards now, the Lakers will be extremely short-handed when they take the court on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The NBA will only postpone games if a team has fewer than eight players available, and even though the Lakers have five players in health and safety protocols and two others injured, they still have 10 players available including their two-way guys.

Lakers to sign Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract

It appears an 11th player could be on the way as well as the Lakers are hoping to sign Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s hardship exemption.

The NBA would have to approve the move, although it’s hard to see them not doing so considering how many players the Lakers are missing. If approved, Thomas would give the Lakers some much-needed depth in the backcourt until the players in health and safety protocols are able to return.

