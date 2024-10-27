Lakers News: Baron Davis Saw JJ Redick At Car Wash Watching Film

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has described himself as a basketball ‘sicko’ and his attention to detail and dedication are well-known. But retired NBA All-Star Baron Davis recently got a glimpse of just how locked in Redick is in his new job as Lakers coach.

Davis, of course, is an L.A. native so him running into Redick around the area isn’t much of a surprise. But even he didn’t expect to see Redick hard at work when he saw the Lakers coach at the car wash of all places.

Prior to the Lakers’ Saturday night contest against the Sacramento Kings, Davis took to social media to say that he had just ran into Redick at the car wash where the Lakers coach was busy watching film on his laptop:

Just ran into @jj_redick at the Car Wash. he had the Laptop watching film!!!! Players coach!!! Lakers in great hands !! #dedication — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) October 26, 2024

That is a level of dedication that is both surprising, but also very much in line with what Redick has said about himself. That being said, Redick downplayed the situation, saying that it wasn’t normal for him to do that, but simply a matter of balancing his time between the Lakers’ back-to-back as well as his sons’ basketball games.

“It’s really not (laughs). It’s the circumstance of the back-to-back,” Redick said. “Basically I spent last night doing a little bit of tying the bow on last night’s game and a little bit of looking forward to today and this morning was no different. So I had been watching our offensive edit from last night. I started getting into the Sacramento defensive edit and our cars have not been washed since we moved to L.A. in August and my kids had two basketball games.

“The car wash is next door to the gym, so in between games I was just shuttling back and forth, the three cars. Very efficient use of time. Also, just watched film on the laptop, so got everything done. I watch a lot of film, but that’s not normal. Thanks, Baron.”

It is a very tough balance for any coach between what the job requires and family life. Redick simply figured out the best way to get his work in while still being with his family and Davis caught him. Even still, it is great to know that nothing will prevent Redick from making sure the Lakers are always completely prepared.

Lakers coach JJ Redick didn’t realize how good Austin Reaves is

JJ Redick got his second win to start his coaching career when the Lakers came back to defeat the Phoenix Suns. One reason for that victory was the play of Austin Reaves, who Redick admitted to not realizing just how good he is.

“He’s a guy that has thrust and a pace to his offensive game in the half court. I knew he was a great player before I took this job,” Redick said of Reaves. “I’ve been around him since July and every day he keeps getting better and better. I didn’t realize he was this good. I knew he was good, I didn’t realize he was this good. He’s a fantastic basketball player.”

