Lakers News: Brandon Ingram Impressed With Austin Reaves’ Consistency On The Floor

Team USA has kicked off its exhibition schedule in preparation for the FIBA World Cup on Aug. 26. When the full roster came together, the consensus was that this was probably the youngest and least experienced team that has played for the country.

Despite some skepticism though, the team is 3-0 so far in their exhibition games, beating Puerto Rico handily 117-74, Slovenia with no Luka Doncic 92-62 and Spain 98-88. Team USA has shown some growing pains as expected with these teams due to the high talent level, but has been able to figure it out while picking up wins.

A player that has been getting praise from teammates and coaches is Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who has been a key piece off the bench. Head coach Steve Kerr has been an advocate of Reaves’, and now former Laker forward Brandon Ingram has done so as well. Ingram issomeone that Reaves said he was excited to play with on the USA squad, and now the former Laker is showing some respect to the Arkansas native, via Dan Woike of L.A. Times:

“From afar, I’ve watched him,” Ingram said. “The one thing I’ve noticed is that he’s consistent at how he plays and he doesn’t do anything outside of how he plays. And he’s really detailed on the defensive end, whether it’s him being in front of the ball, boxing out on a rebound, whatever it is, he does it. “… He’s going to be good for us.”

When Reaves initially committed to playing with Team USA, there was some displeasure with the move due to the 6’5″ guard’s lack of experience. Many though Reaves only got the spot due to the media attention the Lakers get. But, he has silenced that noise with his steady play off the bench so far.

Reaves has been one of the first guards off the bench along with Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton, both of which are great and willing passers, which is needed for a team that has enough scoring on the roster. Reaves has been in double-figure scoring the past two games, chipping in with rebounds and assists, to be that steady force off the bench.

USA’s next game is against Greece on Aug. 18, which will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who just announced he’ll be sitting out of the World Cup.

LeBron James & Reaves featured in NBA 2K24 gameplay trailer

With the release of NBA 2K24 happening in less than a month, 2K just released a gameplay trailer that featured Reaves and LeBron James. Reaves was seen doing his iconic ‘I’m Him!’ moment that happened in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

