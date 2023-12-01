Lakers News: Bronny James Cleared For Full Return To Basketball

The James family was unfortunately faced with a tragedy this summer when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny collapsed during a workout at USC and was eventually diagnosed with a cardiac arrest.

It was a situation that no one expected as many were excited to see him take the floor for the Trojans before he leaps the NBA. Bronny’s basketball feature became in question due to this incident, but thankfully, it was shortly deemed that he would make a full recovery and be able to step on the court in the near future.

The 19-year-old did not have a timetable for his return, which was expected as he needed to take it slow due to the severe nature of a cardiac arrest. Excitingly, it was announced on Nov. 30 that Bronny was cleared to make a full return to basketball with a USC debut looming.

“Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball,” A James family spokesperson announced. “Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after. The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!”

This is great news for Bronny and the entire James family for them to see their son back on the floor soon. He decided to stay home by committing to USC, which will make for an exciting college basketball season.

LeBron has made it clear that he wants to play with his son in the NBA as there has been no father-son duo ever to play in the same NBA game. The four-time champion is familiar with making history and breaking records, so this would be another impressive feat.

Now in his 21st season, LeBron has shown no signs of slowing down and will assumingly be ready for the 2024-25 season when Bronny will begin his rookie season. All in all, it is great to see Bronny return to the sport of basketball and continue his journey to the NBA.

LeBron loves having Bronny in attendance at games

During Bronny’s time away from playing, he has become a familiar face at Crypto.com Arena to watch Lakers games and be a student of the game. To no surprise, LeBron admitted that he loves having his son in the stands during games, which is easy considering USC is right down the street.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!