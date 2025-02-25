Lakers News: Bronny James Discusses What He’s Learning From Luka Doncic

The addition of Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks in early February signaled a seismic shift in the long-term goals of the Los Angeles Lakers organization. It took them from a team trying to contend this year to a team with an open window as long as Doncic sticks around.

Meanwhile, the Lakers still have other organizational goals towards building a contender around Doncic. One of those is the player development program touted by head coach JJ Redick when he took over the team in the summer. And the first player to really get put through that program is Bronny James.

Bronny has spent most of the season with the South Bay Lakers, but has also come up with the parent club for some games and practices. Now, he has spent time with Doncic as well. And as a high-IQ, playmaking guard, Bronny could absolutely learn from Luka. He spoke about some of the lessons he’s already taken in, via Raj Chipalu of ClutchPoints:

“Just his patience. Just being able to be unpredictable. That’s the thing I’ve watched most about him. You never know what he’s going to do. That’s the best thing I’ve seen so far from him. He hasn’t been here long, so I keep just trying to pick stuff up from him.”

Perhaps the defining trait of Doncic’s game is his ability to manipulate defenses with his patience and be unpredictable. He can control pace and tempo like very few in NBA history have ever been able to and it allows him to always get to whatever spot on the floor he wants.

Those are skills that are extremely difficult to acquire and takes a natural feel for the game to be able to replicate. On a small scale, Bronny certainly has the IQ and the feel to take notes from Doncic.

And with the Lakers in full championship contention, James is likely to spend more time at the G League level continuing to hone in on his craft. But when he is up with the Lakers, he’ll take whatever he can from Doncic and his father, LeBron James, back down with him.

LeBron James says Lakers must fit around Luka Doncic

For the entirety of his NBA career, Luka Doncic has had the ball in his hands as the primary creator. Now as a member of the Lakers, on the same team as one of the greatest creators in history LeBron James, there will need to be some adjustments.

A lot has been said about how the Lakers will be able to integrate Doncic into what they do, but in the eyes of LeBron himself, it’s the rest of the team that needs to adjust.

James believes that Doncic needs to have the ball in his hands and the Lakers need to adjust their game to fit around him, not the other way around.

