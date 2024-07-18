Lakers News: Bronny James Looking Forward To Facing Off With LeBron James In Practice

LeBron James and Bronny James will make history with the Los Angeles Lakers when they step on the court and become the first-ever father-son duo to play together in NBA history. But well before that time comes, the two will have plenty of time working and practicing together during training camp.

LeBron and Bronny already have a very close relationship and many have wondered how they will interact with each other as teammates on the Lakers. Bronny has said that playing with his father wasn’t a focus of his heading into the draft process, but now that it is here, he is looking forward to it.

The Lakers rookie feels that playing together with his father will only further strengthen their relationship.

“It’s a big step for both of us,” Bronny said. “I feel like playing together, going to work together every day is just gonna build the relationship on we already have, build that connection even stronger. I’m excited to get to work with my dad.”

It is truly special to be able to be a teammate of your father in the NBA and Bronny is not taking this lightly. There have been many children of NBA players to also make the league, but never at the same time and obviously not on the same team.

And just like LeBron, Bronny is a competitor so his answer when asked what he’s most looking forward to playing with his dad on the Lakers shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

“Going against each other in practice.”

Bronny is obviously not his father, but that should not take away from the work he has put in to make it to this point in his career. He has an opportunity that no one would pass up, but he is ready to put in all the necessary work to be a contributor to the Lakers.

And if he can get the better of his dad in a couple of practices, that will only make things even better.

Bronny James has best performance in Lakers first Summer League win

It has been a rough showing overall in Summer League for Bronny James, but he had his best performance in the Lakers first win of the summer over the Atlanta Hawks.

Bronny finished with 12 points while knocking down his first two 3-pointers of the summer in the Lakers’ 87-86 victory. It was a big day overall for Bronny who at least showed some flashes of what he is capable of and that he has tools to build on at the NBA level.

