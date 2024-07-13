Lakers News: Bronny James Not Worried About What Level He Plays At This Season

The Los Angeles Lakers signed second-round draft pick Bronny James to a nearly fully-guaranteed four-year contract, a new standard for late picks under the current edition of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. However, the type of contract he’s on is not an indication of where he’ll spend the majority of the 2024-25 season.

The Lakers drafted James under the assumption that he was a project. A player that would need some time to develop his skillsets and round into form as an NBA-ready player. That could mean that he spends significant time during his rookie season with the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

Of course, that means he wouldn’t spend much time playing alongside his father, LeBron James, but the rookie is simply looking forward to playing basketball regularly, according to Dan Woike of The L.A. Times:

Asked about playing in the G-League this season, Bronny James said "I’m just looking forward to any basketball I play – no matter what level I’m playing at." — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) July 13, 2024

James spending some time in the G League to develop his game is relatively certain at this stage. Nobody expected him to be an NBA-ready player on Day 1, as is rarely the case with late second round draft picks. However, the Lakers are confident in their ability to develop him and believe they have the right program in place for him to do so.

Bronny and LeBron will still get chances to play alongside one another at some point this season. Perhaps L.A. will wait until the end of the season or they’ll try to make it happen as soon as possible. But the historic nature of a father and son playing on the same court is too incredible to pass up on.

