Lakers News: Bronny James Reveals Playing With LeBron James Wasn’t ‘Main Focus’ Of His

When the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the immediate reaction was that he was only taken because of his ties to his father LeBron James.

It was no secret that the Lakers were targeting Bronny in the second round, but the discourse has shifted away from him as a basketball player. However, members of the organization have pushed back against any narratives regarding Bronny’s place in the league, including head coach JJ Redick who said that the young guard earned his spot.

Regardless, Bronny will get the chance to become the first player in NBA history to play with their dad, though he admitted that suiting up next to LeBron was never his focus.

“For me, I always try to put that narrative of me trying to get my name out myself, but just coming in and trying to get better,” Bronny said. “Rob has told me that there’s a great development system here, so I just want to come in and get my work in and get better every day. I never really had a thought of me going to play with my dad, but that’s always there to take part in, but it wasn’t the main focus of mine.”

While LeBron hasn’t done deep dive about what life in the NBA is like yet with Bronny, the latter’s been able to learn from other lessons.

“We haven’t gone too deep into that stuff yet, especially because we haven’t even started Summer League yet. But stuff he’s been telling me my whole life. Just having that work ethic and coming in and getting your work in and listening to your coaches and being coachable. Stuff like that he’s driven into my head my whole life.”

Bronny does feel that growing up with LeBron and playing alongside him in the backyard will help his own game out.

“For me, just building that foundation of playing the right way. Like I said, just being that guy to be coachable and play my role and keep working while I’m doing it.”

There’s already a lot of pressure on Bronny’s shoulders to prove himself, but he’s got the right mindset and attitude to do just that.

Lakers’ Bronny James expected to spend majority of rookie season in G League

Although the USC product is under contract for the next four years, Bronny James is expected to spend the majority of his rookie year with the Lakers in the G League.

