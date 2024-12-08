Lakers News: Bronny & LeBron James’ Opening Night Jerseys Sold For $102,000 In Auction

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his son Bronny James’ game-worn jerseys from Opening Night sold for $102,000 in an auction on Sotheby’s.

LeBron wore this jersey on Oct. 22, in addition to two preseason games on Oct. 10, Oct. 15 and Media Day. The 39-year-old put up 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in L.A.’s win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Opening Night.

Interestingly, Sotheby’s attributed Bronny’s to the second half of the Minnesota game although they were unable to photo match since he was wearing his warmup jacket the whole time. Bronny did play a few minutes in the first half though presumably with this jersey.

Additionally, the rookie wore that jersey on Media Day, Oct. 4, Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, which were all preseason games.

These jerseys have now become a piece of history given that LeBron and Bronny formed the first father-son duo in NBA history. Leading up to Opening Night, there was a growing anticipation for the both of them to share the floor.

With the aging star not having much time left in his career, L.A. drafted his oldest son as essentially an homage to what he has done for this franchise. After being a year removed from a cardiac arrest, Bronny was determined to live out his dreams by playing professional basketball.

It does not get better than playing next to his father, who is considered one of, if not the greatest to ever play, further proving how unforgettable of a moment Opening Night was for both parties.

Seeing how much NBA memorabilia sells for, this price seems to be relatively cheap considering that LeBron is close to calling it a career. Again, there is not going to ever be a moment like this and no one thought this was going to be possible for the four-time champion as he is almost 40-years-old and should not be playing anymore.

However, his dedication to recovery and health is what got him to this point. Now, conversation is picking up on whether the Lakers star is going to be an active player still when his second son Bryce attempts to take a leap to the NBA.

With plenty of games remaining in the 2024-25 season, it will be intriguing to see if the father-son duo can create highlights playing together to further solidify this historic moment.

LeBron James discusses ‘unbelievable’ moment for Bronny James in Cleveland

Another touching moment transpired on Oct. 30 as the Lakers traveled to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. Whenever LeBron James returns to Ohio, it is always an emotional moment for him.

But, this time featured his son Bronny by his side and the star discussed the ‘unbelievable’ moment.

