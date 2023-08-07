Lakers News: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Reacts To Anthony Davis’ Extension

The Los Angeles Lakers recently agreed to terms on a contract extension with big man Anthony Davis that will tie him to the franchise for the next five seasons and could pay him upwards of $270 million during that span, although it will likely be slightly less.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo — who has also been paid a hefty sum by his team after asserting himself among the league’s elite — is no stranger to commenting publicly on social media about things of this nature. And is a typical Antetokounmpo way, he had nothing but jokes when doing so.

The Bucks superstar responded to a tweet about the financial breakdown of Davis’ deal and had a joke about some of the fees and taxes associated with the monster contract:

Who the hell is FICA and Jock can they hoop? https://t.co/2p72jRkpND — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) August 5, 2023

The joke Antetokounmpo makes refers to two of the fees paid by a player when they sign a contract, with FICA being a social security and medicare fund while the jock tax is a rule that requires players playing outside their home state to pay taxes in that state.

Seeing Davis sign a record-breaking extension had to have been a good feeling for even Antetokounmpo though as the Bucks star could be a free agent in 2025 and surely will be in for an even bigger pay day.

Lakers could start Jaxson Hayes next to Davis?

One rumor that has remained consistent during the offseason is the concept that center Jaxson Hayes could be a starter alongside Anthony Davis, returning to the two-big model that ultimately led to a championship in 2020 for the Lakers.

A former lottery pick in 2019, Hayes is an extremely athletic big who can run the floor and finish at the rim while offering some rim protection as well. He has yet to be able to put it all together in his four years in the NBA, however, but the Lakers are hopeful they will be able to unlock his potential, ideally next to Davis.

In fact, according to recent reports, the Lakers are hopeful Hayes will be able to start at center and play a big role for the team next to Davis in two-big man lineups.

It remains to be seen how things will ultimately play out, but Davis has not been shy about wanting to play less center and could be getting his wish this season.

