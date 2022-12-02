Lakers News: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Still Sees LeBron James As Face Of NBA

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James remains a force in the NBA despite being in Year 20 of his illustrious career.

James was the undisputed best player in the league through most of the 2010s, though other superstars have risen up in recent years. At this point in time, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded as the best player in the NBA though he remains as humble as ever.

In an appearance on Serge Ibaka’s “How hungry are you?” podcast, Antetokoumpo was asked if he feels like he is the face of the league, to which he responded that he is only one of the faces. Antetokounmpo named a few of his fellow superstars, including James:

“Definitely (I feel) like one of the faces of the league… (But) no — LeBron is still playing. Steph just won a championship, KD’s still cooking, Embiid’s killing, Jokic back-to-back MVP, Luka Magic — a lot of people out there.”

All the players Antetokounmpo named are certainly at the top of most fans’ lists when it comes to the best players in the NBA, and it’s amazing to think that James remains in that group despite being the oldest person there. The Greek star has long admired James for his accomplishments in the league and even admitted he aspires to mimic the Laker leader’s longevity.

Since coming to the league in 2003, James has shattered the lofty expectations placed upon him, and that kind of success only comes around once in a generation. The talent in the NBA is perhaps at his best ever, and James is responsible for ushering in a new era of stars that includes Antetokounmpo.

Although the Lakers are struggling near the bottom of the standings, all eyes remain on James as he continues his quest to win more championships. Players like Antetokounmpo stand in his way, but it’s clear he has enough gas left in the tank to compete with the best.

Giannis Antetokoumpo believes he and Kobe Bryant share similar mindset

James isn’t the only Laker that Antetokounmpo holds in high esteem, as he has always been vocal about his love for Kobe Bryant. Antetokoummpo often draws comparisons to Bryant due to his on-court demeanor, and while the Bucks star doesn’t like being compared to the Lakers icon, he does believe they share similar mindsets.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!