Lakers News: Caleb Williams Wears LeBron 4 Cleats In USC’s Win Over Colorado

Perhaps no other athlete has had a bigger impact on the sports world than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who is set to enter his 21st NBA season.

Players all across the league and sports in general have spoken on how much they want to emulate James, whether it be on the court/field or off it.

What LeBron has done on the court speaks for itself, winning four championship and four MVPs while recently passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

James’ biggest accomplishments may be off the court though as he has built a business empire, including a signature shoe line with Nike. LeBron’s shoes are one of the most worn across the league, and that is now expanding to other sports.

In USC’s win over Colorado on Saturday, star quarterback Caleb Williams wore black LeBron 4s, via Nick DePaula of ESPN:

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is one of the biggest college football stars in a long time and that is only getting more solidified with each passing week. He led USC to a 48-41 road victory over Deion Sanders and Colorado on Saturday, tossing for 403 yards and a career-high six touchdowns to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Shedeur Sanders also had a great game with 371 yards and four touchdowns as the two Heisman candidates dueled with Williams ultimately coming out on top.

Williams attended some Lakers games this past season and James will likely return the favor if USC continues to be one of the best teams in the country with the best player in the country.

Shaq says Deion reminds him of Phil Jackson

Even though Deion Sanders and Colorado were on the losing end for the second consecutive week, there is no denying that they are building something special there.

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal is among those that have taken notice as he recently said that Deion’s coaching style reminds him of Phil Jackson’s.

Jackson won five championships with the Lakers and 11 overall in his NBA career so that is certainly some high praise from Shaq to Deion.

