Lakers News: Cam Christie Relying On Brother Max Christie During Draft Process

During the 2022 offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers, they relied on buying a second round pick to be able to add a prospect to the roster that can develop alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That pick ultimately ended up being Michigan state guard Max Christie, who has shown some upside as a possible 3-and-D player.

While Christie has now played two seasons with the Lakers, he unfortunately has not yet been give a permanent role to show what he is capable of. But when called upon, the 21-year-old has shown is capable of knowing down 3-pointers at an above league average clip at 37.8%.

Max is not the only member of the Christie family that can ball though as his brother Cam just wrapped up his freshman season at Minnesota and is now entering the 2024 NBA Draft.

Similar to his older brother, Cam is someone who can space the floor as well at 39.1% throughout his college career. Cam credits the confidence in himself and work he has put in that led to the impressive shooting that was even better than Max’s in college, via Mat Issa of Basketball Insiders:

“I don’t know. It’s just a lot of irrational confidence in myself and the work I put in. I just never let any bad shooting day affect me. I’m always ready to shoot the next shot. Stuff like that. Over the course of time, that has helped put me over the top. He’s still a great shooter, though.”

Going through the pre-draft process can be a stressful experience as some of these players are essentially going in blind. However, with Max having two years under his belt, Cam admits that he has been picking his brother’s brain to prepare for playing in the NBA:

“I ask a lot of questions about it. It would be dumb not to. He’s been through everything that I’m about to go through. So, yeah, I think I have a unique perspective coming into this process because I know someone directly who has already been through it.

It will be interesting to see what teams are intrigued by Cam’s game; maybe even the Lakers keep their eye on him and bring him in for a workout in the coming weeks. Nonetheless, hopefully the 18-year-old forward is able to find the right situation for him and be able to play at the professional level with or against his older brother.

Lakers interested in retaining restricted free agent Max Christie

While Cam can rely on his older brother Max Christie for advice as he progresses through the necessary steps to be drafted, the second year guard is entering new territory himself. He is a restricted free agent for the first time this summer, but the Lakers have already expressed interest in retaining him.

