Lakers News: Cam Reddish Appreciates Support From D’Angelo Russell

One of the more unexpected positives for the Los Angeles Lakers so far this season has been the play of Cam Reddish. Originally, it was unclear whether he would even be in the rotation, but Reddish has stepped up this season with head coach Darvin Ham recently inserting him into the starting lineup.

Reddish’s play has risen even further since taking the starting role, averaging 17.5 points, five rebounds and three steals over the past two games, both Lakers wins. The wing has spoken about the environment of this team and how it has helped him, and one player in particular has played a big role in that: point guard D’Angelo Russell.

Reddish has spoken in the past about Russell being something of a mentor to him and following the Lakers’ win on Sunday, Reddish again praised Russell for pushing him and believing in him.

“If y’all know me, you know I’m not much of a talker. And DLo is,” Reddish said. “Back in the facility, we’re lockermates so we do a lot of talking and communicating, that’s why we have a pretty good chemistry on the floor, kind of know what each other wants and what we’re gonna do.

“And then he just continues to push me and believe in me, it goes a long way. Because I’ve been through hell and back so it feels good. I feel great and it’s just been great.”

For a young player, the right environment can make all the difference in the world. The talent of Reddish has never been in question, but for some reason he could never find that consistent role and had developed a not so great reputation to some on the outside looking in.

But joining the Lakers and having the likes of Russell, LeBron James and Anthony Davis constantly instilling confidence and belief means so much. Add in coaches doing the same along with giving you a defined role and expectations, it makes it much easier for a young player like Reddish to make an impact.

Now he is showing off his complete game, being an impactful defender along with providing a boost for the offense. So far, the Reddish signing is looking like a complete steal for the Lakers and Russell is going to continue to do everything to make sure his young teammate doesn’t lose the confidence he is playing with right now.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis believes confidence is main difference in Cam Reddish play

Earlier in the year and in preseason, Reddish was not playing at the level he has shown recently. The difference now, in the eyes of Davis at least, is that Reddish is much more confident.

“Just confidence, that’s all,” Davis said. “It’s crazy what confidence can do to a player, especially when your team is confident in you. He just has the confidence of going out and making the right plays, making shots, making plays for others, finishing. You can see it in him. He’s going out there playing freely, playing hard and aggressive. That’s what we need.”

