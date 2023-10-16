Lakers News: Cam Reddish Feeling Comfortable Early In L.A.’s System

Cam Reddish is one of the players in perhaps the most intriguing spot for the Los Angeles Lakers at the beginning stages of the season. He sits on the border of the team’s rotation, but could theoretically fight his way into a permanent spot if he becomes the player he was anticipated to be when he was taken 10th overall in 2019.

At his best, Reddish can bring a strong defensive presence to the perimeter while providing athleticism and a streaky, but solid 3-point shot. All of his tools, in theory, should be exactly what the Lakers are looking for. But it’s just a matter of putting it all together for long enough stretches to get consistent minutes.

If the early returns are any indication, perhaps Reddish could find his way into the rotation. Reddish spoke about not only the positive feelings he’s getting from his on-court play, but also the general vibe of the locker room.

“A lot more comfortable, man. I mean, even when I was playing defense, I got my teammates supporting me, yelling at me and telling me to keep going. I’m still trying to get back into game shape, so it’s been great so far. Still learning my teammates, my coaches and the plays. All that makes a difference, so good so far.”

Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have completely turned around the Lakers franchise from where it was when they first arrived. And perhaps one of their biggest impacts has been their support of role players and allowing them to flourish in their roles.

They have cultivated a culture of players supporting one another and everyone starring in their role. And that’s evident in the way Reddish discusses his early experiences in L.A. He is already feeling support from his teammates, pushing him to be better as he gets back into game shape.

A motivated and energetic Reddish may have a real impact with the Lakers, but anyone who can star in their role — even if he’s on the outside of the rotation to start — is going to have an immediate positive impact.

D’Angelo Russell wants to be like Derrick White

Another Lakers guard who has recently found his motivation is starting guard D’Angelo Russell. The ninth-year guard has made it clear he wants to bring passion and energy to the defensive end, and is taking a page out of Boston Celtics guard Derrick White’s book to do it.

