Lakers News: Cam Reddish ‘Felt The Love’ From L.A. In Free Agency

This offseason saw the Los Angeles Lakers bring in veteran guard Cam Reddish, a union that had been hinted at for a couple years now. The Lakers showed interest in trading for the former lottery pick back when he was with the Atlanta Hawks. Rumors continued when he was dealt to the New York Knicks and again when he was on his way to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Now, he is finally on the Lakers, ending years of rumors and giving Reddish a chance to thrive in a rotation alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, two of the best teammates he has ever played alongside. And the deal came together very quickly once free agency began this offseason, according to Reddish.

He recalled the story of the call he received from L.A. and the feeling he has after some instability in his career the last couple seasons.

“I actually think they were my first call [in free agency]. I was at a wedding when it happened, but I think it was the first call,” Reddish said. “I felt the love, I felt wanted, like you said. Even now that I’m here, I still feel positive and good vibes and that’s big for me, especially when my last couple years have been up and down. So far, so good, and I’m just looking forward to it.”

Reddish spoke about how he fits into what L.A. does and the skillsets that will be useful as the Lakers compete for a championship.

“I just think the ability to be versatile on both sides of the ball is a big part of playing for the Lakers. Being able to shoot the 3 and also being able to drive and make plays. And then defensively, just being able to guard all the positions – guards, bigs, whatever it may be. I’m gonna do that to the best of my ability.”

Now on his fourth team, Reddish is no stranger to not being guaranteed minutes. It’s the case with the Lakers as well, but Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham explained what Reddish needs to do to earn his way.

“Definitely bringing that defensive presence, guarding the best players on the opposing team,” Reddish said. “And then being an offensive threat and being able to score from all three levels. So I just got to make sure I make my habits consistent and being able to show them.

“I don’t know what my role is, but whatever it is, I’m gonna do that. And I think I learned that over the years, just kind of just growing up in general and realizing that I can’t do what I want to do all the time, you know what I’m saying? So just trying to be impactful doing what I can do on both sides of the ball, being a pest defensively and offensively just being aggressive and assertive. So I feel like if I do those things, I’ll be successful.”

Reddish certainly has the tools to be successful with the Lakers and solidify a spot in the rotation. But it’s going to take some work, as the Lakers are perhaps the most talented and deepest team that Reddish has ever played for.

If he can repurpose the skills that made him a lottery pick and bring the intensity the Lakers are asking for, there’s a chance for him to be the bargain signing of free agency for L.A.

Max Christie also fighting for spot

Another guard seeking regular minutes in the rotation is second-year player Max Christie. Ham, the Lakers head coach, spoke about what Christie needs to do to find the same role as Reddish.

“He’s already competitive. He has to have a defensive focus and just play the right way offensively and really turn up the aggression. He’s one of our most athletic players, he’s done a remarkable job working on his body this summer. He’s added some muscle, he can shoot it. Just simple things, that’s what he can do. Stay competitive, defend like there’s no tomorrow and keep it simple but aggressive offensively.”

