Lakers News: Cam Reddish Had Realization About His Career & Role

After starting the season out of the rotation, Los Angeles Lakers wing Cam Reddish recently got his opportunity and has made the most of it.

While the stats aren’t eye-popping, Reddish has seen his role increase in each of the last three games, so much so that JJ Redick has now inserted him into the starting lineup.

The reason for that is the Lakers can use Reddish’s perimeter defense, especially in matchups like Friday night when he took on the challenge of guarding Paul George, something he said he enjoys.

“I enjoy it. I think it’s a challenge, it’s a privilege. So I mean, I just take full advantage of it, don’t take anything for granted and give it 100% effort,” Reddish said after practice on Saturday.

Reddish is a former lottery pick that was touted as a future star, similar to George. That hasn’t panned out for him to this point though and he talked about a realization he had when it comes to embracing a defense-first role.

“Every team is different, every coach is different. I just go out there and do what he tells me to do. In my past life, I was just doing what I wanted to do. That doesn’t necessarily work all the time. So I just go out there and be a star in my role and do what I can to help the team win, whether that’s one shot, five shots, 10 shots, whatever. I just go out there and try to impact the game.”

When asked how he was able to come to that realization, Reddish pointed out the fact that he has been traded multiple times and already played for four teams.

“I didn’t have much of an option. I kept getting traded. It is what it is,” Reddish admitted. “I just learned throughout those years. It’s a journey, man. Just like everybody else, it’s a journey. I’m just learning every day.”

Regardless of what he was supposed to be coming out of the draft, Reddish seems to have found a role that suits him in the NBA. If he continues to contribute to winning basketball the way he has over the last three games, then he will continue to get more opportunities moving forward for the Lakers.

LeBron James on what Cam Reddish brings to Lakers

There’s no denying that Cam Reddish is one of the Lakers’ best perimeter defenders, and LeBron James talked about what makes his so successful on that end of the floor.

“He’s really good with his hands. He’s really good laterally and very physical,” James said. “That’s what we need, especially on the perimeter. Sometimes when we lack a little foot speed, Cam makes up for that. When we lack a little length, especially with Vando out still, then Cam makes up for it until Vando comes back, then we get a lot of length. Cam just makes up for a lot that we were missing, so it’s key for our ball club.”

