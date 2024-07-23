Lakers News: Cam Reddish Joins Wasserman Agency

Cam Reddish is entering his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers. His current contract with L.A. was negotiated by Klutch Sports, the agency owned by Rich Paul, and gave him a two-year minimum deal with a player option on the second season. Reddish picked up that option after an up-and-down season with the Lakers.

Klutch has become one of the league’s premier agencies, home to stars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Trae Young and many others. Paul’s meteoric rise to the top of the sports world has been a fascinating watch over the last few years, and it has been a rare sight to see a player leave Klutch in favor of another agency.

But it appears Reddish has chosen that path, as it was announced on Monday that the Lakers guard has joined the Wasserman agency:

Getting a new agent in a contract year is not a rare occurrence in sports. However, with Klutch becoming what it is now over the past few years, players often leave their agencies for Klutch, not the other way around. But perhaps Wasserman had a plan for Reddish’s next deal that better aligned with what the young player was hoping for.

Reddish is going to be a free agent in the summer of 2025. As of now, it’s unclear exactly what his role will be with the Lakers. For a time, it seemed as though he would be traded to clear roster space and space under the second apron, but he has remained on the roster so far with the Lakers yet to make any moves. Perhaps this move is a signal that something different is coming.

If Reddish is not going to get significant opportunities in the rotation this season behind young players like Max Christie and Dalton Knecht, it’s possible that Wasserman will work to find him a new destination throughout the season.

