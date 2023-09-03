Lakers News: Cam Reddish Looking Forward To Learning From LeBron James & Anthony Davis

Being a part of an explosive and talented Duke Blue Devils team that featured Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish was also a key part to that group and would be a sought-after prospect in the 2019 NBA Draft. Reddish would get drafted by the Atlanta Hawks at the No. 10 spot and although he showed flashes, he ultimately did not pan out.

He was then shipped to the New York Knicks, who gave a protected first-round pick to the Hawks for the forward. Reddish would rarely see the floor and then was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers at last season’s trade deadline, which sent Josh Hart to the Knicks.

On a tanking Trail Blazers team, the 6’7″ forward was able to play more, averaging 10.9 points in 27.6 minutes on 44.3% from the field and 31.8% from 3. Reddish has been rumored to be a trade target for the Los Angeles Lakers the past few seasons but this offseason finally signed as a free agent on a two-year veteran minimum deal with the second year being a player option.

Still 24 years old, Reddish talks about having a new opportunity in L.A. and looking forward to competing for a championship this year while learning from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, via Lakers:

“I’m really looking forward to playing with both LeBron and AD, two Hall of Fame players. I’m trying to be a sponge and learn everything that I can and it should be fun, should be fun. I think it’s going to be so much fun playing in front of Lakers fans, I’ve gotten a ton of love through social media, so I’m extremely excited. And from the opposing side, it always seems like it’s just sold out and everybody’s having a good time, I’m looking forward to it. Playing for the Lakers, its definitely an extreme blessing. I mean, there’s no better stage in the world than playing for the Lakers. I feel like its a great opportunity for myself and I’m looking forward to get as many wins as we possibly can, get to the finals.”

Despite bouncing around for the past couple of seasons, this is Reddish’s first time on a contending team like the Lakers. He joins a forward-heavy roster where he’ll for sure have to earn his minutes with Taurean Prince entering the fold along with Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura being there.

Training camp, preseason and the early part of the regular season will be the prime opportunity for Reddish to catch head coach Darvin Ham’s attention as he tries to form a new rotation with the new pieces on the roster. If he can learn from guys like James and Davis then it will bode will for his playing time in L.A.

