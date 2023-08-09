Lakers News: Cam Reddish Looking To Show Two-Way Ability This Season

The Los Angeles Lakers made a handful of new additions this offseason. Players such as Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince have experience playing on some bigger playoff stages and are looked at as more reliable while Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish are former lottery picks who have flashed potential but have yet to put it all together.

This is especially the case for Reddish, who has long been linked to the Lakers as a potential trade target. He has shown the ability to score the basketball at a high level but has underwhelmed so far as a consistent deep shooter and defender.

The Lakers are certainly hoping to unlock that potential and Reddish has already been working at the team facility, which he says has been fun as he’s getting to know all of his new teammates, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It’s been a ton of fun. We got some guys coming back, little by little, so I’m kinda getting to know everybody and just enjoying the process. So far it’s been good.”

Of course the word of this offseason for the Lakers has been continuity, something that has been preached from owner Jeanie Buss to general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham. That message is not lost on Reddish either who agrees that it will be a big piece of the Lakers success:

“Very important. Like I said, I’m still learning everybody, I’m learning names. Continuity is definitely a big part. Trying to stay healthy, stay ready, definitely just stay in shape. So far, so good.”

As for what he is bringing to the table for the Lakers this year, Reddish is looking forward to showing off that he is a real two-way player who can thrive on both ends of the court:

“I think the ability to do it on both sides of the ball. Bring that energy on defense and then offensively being able to do a variety of different things, make plays and things like that.”

At 6-foot-8 and over 200 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan, Reddish has all of the physical tools necessary to be a lockdown defender, and there is no doubt Ham will be preaching that to him from day one of training camp.

The Lakers are loaded at the wing and Reddish will have to earn his minutes, especially with the likes of Max Christie and Jarred Vanderbilt looking to carve out rotation spots as well.

LeBron James calls new Lakers teammate Cam Reddish a ‘flat out hooper’

Someone else who believes in what Reddish can bring to the table is his new teammate LeBron James. Following Reddish signing with the purple and gold, LeBron dropped a post calling Reddish a ‘flat out hooper.’

If he can build on some of the success he had in his most recent stop in Portland, Reddish will have the opportunity to show exactly how good of a hooper he is right next to LeBron himself.

