Lakers News: Cam Reddish Suffers Right Ankle Sprain In Preseason Loss To Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that Cam Reddish suffered a right ankle sprain in the team’s preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Reddish was helped to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after getting hurt early in the fourth quarter. He would finish his debut with one point, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 18 minutes.

It was a rough debut for Reddish, who looked out of sorts in the first half, clearly trying to find where he was supposed to be on the floor. The forward looked rushed most of the time and seemed to be doing too much on certain possessions.

However, he finally settled down a bit in the second half as he came up with a couple of good defensive plays. Before he could really get going, though, Reddish twisted his ankle on a Warriors player’s foot and stayed down on the floor for a few minutes.

As of now, the Lakers haven’t provided more details but it’s fair to assume that Reddish will miss some time given that it’s the preseason and there’s no use risking re-injury. The ankle sprain didn’t look too serious on the video replay, but the medical staff is normally particularly cautious in the early going.

If Reddish does sit out, this will mean more minutes for the other forwards on the roster like Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura. All three of them were expected to play ahead of Reddish anyway, but Ham might need to lean on them more in the interim.

Ham could also just decided to tinker with smaller lineups and have someone like Max Christie slide over to small forward. The versatility of the roster allows for more mixing-and-matching, so Ham has got options he can play around with for the rest of the preseason.

Injuries have been a constant problem for the Lakers the past few years, so hopefully no one else gets hurt.

Los Angeles’ next preseason game is on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets in Las Vegas.

Cam Reddish explains reasoning behind No. 5

When it comes to picking a jersey number, players either pick something with meaning or think nothing of it. In Reddish’s case, it falls somewhere in the middle as he explained that he picked No. 5 because his dog’s name is Five. He added that he typically wears No. 22 but that number was retired by the Lakers in honor of Elgin Baylor.

