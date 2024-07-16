Lakers News: Candace Parker Trains Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Bianka

The legacy of the late, great Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his amazing daughter Gianna Bryant continue to live on primarily through their beautiful family. Vanessa Bryant has displayed tremendous strength in continuing to raise their other three children: Natalia, Bianka and Capri Bryant.

Bianka Bryant is now seven years old and perhaps may be picking up a love for the game that both her father and older sister shared. If that is the case then she will certainly have plenty who will help her on that journey, including one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all-time.

Former Los Angeles Sparks superstar and current Turner Sports analyst Candace Parker made a social media post showing her helping the shooting form of Bianka, via Clutch Points:

Candace Parker training Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Bianka 🫶 (via @Candace_Parker / IG) pic.twitter.com/RCxrEp7AQd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 14, 2024

Parker certainly has young Bianka getting her form right early on, which isn’t easy at that age. But as Parker said in her post, the young star is on her toes with the wrist properly under the ball so she is far ahead of many others at her age. Perhaps she already learned a few tricks when she was recently shooting with WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu.

Kobe and Gianna really formed a bond through the game of basketball and that love and passion for the game spreading to another one of his children shouldn’t come as any surprise. And as any good parent would do, Vanessa will always allow Bianka to explore that passion if it is something the young child is interested in. Having people like Parker and Ionescu willing and able to help in that journey is just a bonus.

The Bryant family will always have the love and support of the Lakers and so many others who loved Kobe and that will show itself in many ways. Basketball is in this family’s blood and their could be another Mini Mamba in the works.

Jayson Tatum calls it an honor to wear Kobe Bryant’s Team USA jersey no. 10

Like Candace Parker, Kobe Bryant also had a lot of success at the international level with Team USA Basketball and the current iteration is set to embark on what will hopefully be another successful trip to the Olympics in Paris.

One of the stars featured on the 2024 version of Team USA is Jayson Tatum, a well-known Kobe fan who was able to work with the Lakers legend before his passing. And Tatum will be wearing Kobe’s number 10 in the tournament.

The importance of this was not lost on Tatum who called it an ‘honor’ to wear the jersey, adding that is something he does not take lightly.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!