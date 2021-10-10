Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Team Culture Will Be ‘Fun’

Even though the full team has yet to take the floor, fans can already tell that this Los Angeles Lakers team is going to be exciting.

All the players have talked about being willing to sacrifice in order to win, and that kind of mentality should carry them far. LeBron James himself seems awfully excited for the 2021-22 season and no one can blame him considering the roster has the look and feel of a contender.

As far as the team chemistry goes, it already looks ahead of schedule especially after the Las Vegas minicamp James put together. Everyone has been all smiles and laughs so far, which made people like Carmelo Anthony note that the team culture is heading in the right direction.

“It’ll be fun,” Anthony said. “It’ll be fun because I think that we all know from a basketball standpoint what we can do here and what’s the goal. I think in the midst of working towards that goal you have to enjoy it. You have to have fun, you have to laugh and be loose a little bit when it comes to this job. Because if you don’t, it becomes a job. It is a job, but you want to have fun coming to work every day. You don’t want to regret coming to work because then it becomes something different.

“We leave all the other stuff outside of this building, outside of the court. And when we come here and when we travel and we’re out and about and we eat and talk in the hotels and on the planes, we’re going to enjoy every moment of that because we don’t get moments like this often where you have a group of guys of this stature on one team that all like each other. That’s very hard to find.”

Last season was not very fun for the Lakers considering all the obstacles they ran into, but those issues no longer persist and the new year gives the team an opportunity to go out and do something special. With fans back in the stands and a roster full of players looking to compete and prove themselves, the Purple and Gold are well-positioned to win numerous games and have fun doing so.

Carmelo Anthony unsure when he will retire

Like James, Anthony is entering Year 19 of his illustrious career and it looks like he can extend his career longer given that he has embraced being a role player. As for how long he will keep playing, that remains to be seen as the forward is unsure when he will actually hang up his sneakers for good.

