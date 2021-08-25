Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Emphasizes Love For Basketball

Even at 37 years old, Carmelo Anthony should have a clear role on this Los Angeles Lakers team during the 2021-22 season.

At this stage in his career, Anthony has accepted that he can best serve a team by coming off the bench and the former superstar recently discussed the change in detail. Anthony is still a dangerous shooter when left open, and he figures to have plenty of wide-open looks playing alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Seeing Anthony transform into the player he is today has been fun to watch, especially when considering he was out of the league for a while. The veteran opened up about his experiences and re-emphasized his love for the game of basketball.

“You got to kick me out again for me not to love the game,” Anthony explained. “You got to take me away from the game for me not to love the game. And I think now I’ve found a new love, a new joy for the game. Being away from the game for a year and some change, being able to come back and still play basketball and enjoy it and play at a high level, that keeps me motivated. That’s what keeps me close to the game and also now, understanding what’s at stake. What are the opportunities that I have and that we have now to go win a championship, it’s all got to come together.

“People forget that, that it’s a long season. But I’m excited about it, we’re excited about it, I’m bringing that love and that joy for the game to L.A. I’m gonna always love it as long as I’m playing the game and I got guys around me now that actually love the game just as much as me and who has won before. So even though I’m gonna be there, I’m the elder statesman on the team, I’m mentoring and I’m teaching, I’m still learning at the same time. So I’m getting the best of both worlds, I teach and I learn at the same time.”

Players who are not passionate about basketball never have long careers, but it is clear that Anthony still has the same drive and motivation to play and be great. That type of hunger and willingness to sacrifice for the team will go a long way in the Lakers’ title hopes this year.

Anthony still not a fan of Phil Jackson

One of the more tense parts of Anthony’s career came when he was a member of the New York Knicks and Phil Jackson was running the organization. The two had a falling out and after all this time Anthony still feels no need to reconcile with Jackson.

