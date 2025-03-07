Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Has Never Seen LeBron James So Happy Playing Basketball

No matter how old LeBron James, he continues to defy Father Time as the Los Angeles Lakers star is playing some of the best basketball of anyone in the league during the 2024-25 season.

It would be impossible to tell that James is in Year 22 with how well he’s been playing, not just offensively, but on the defensive side as well. This is arguably the most engaged he has looked in a Lakers jersey during the regular season, and a lot of that might have to do with Luka Doncic.

Los Angeles swung a blockbuster deal to pair Doncic with James, giving the storied franchise a natural successor for James but also setting themselves up to compete as soon as this season. It’s quite the unexpected turnaround for a Lakers team that appeared destined for an early playoff exit and it looks like James understands the opportunity in front of him.

LeBron’s former teammate Carmelo Anthony noted how happy his good friend looks playing basketball nowadays, via 7PM In Brooklyn:

“Bron, I’ve never seen him as happy as he look playing the game right now. They a lockdown defensive team right now with Luka. Bron IQ on the game understands how to place Luka. We’re gon’ keep Luka moving around. They expanded they defense higher up the court. Vanderbilt he’s all over the -expletive- court. Austin Reaves is stepping into something special. And then you just let Luka go do what Luka do. All them passes that Bron was throwing to AD, Luka’s capable of making those same exact passes. The roles is reversed now. He’s AD right now and Luka is him.”

Doncic certainly gives James the luxury of being more selective on offense and the latter already said he doesn’t mind playing off ball. Doncic and James were able to lead the Lakers to a comeback win against the New York Knicks, combining for 63 points in a game where scoring was at a premium.

The scary part about the James-Doncic duo is they’re just starting to scratch the potential of what they can do together. Playing alongside Doncic has reinvigorated James who certainly has been smiling on the floor more often.

Luka Doncic wouldn’t be surprised if LeBron James surpassed 70,000 points

LeBron James has set several milestones during his career, and he hit another one when he became the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 career points. It’s quite the accomplishment for LeBron, who has always fancied himself more as a playmaker than scorer.

Although James isn’t expected to play much longer, Luka Doncic joked he wouldn’t be surprised to see him reach 70,000 points.

