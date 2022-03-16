Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Looks Forward To ‘Getting Some More Camaraderie’ On Road Trip

The Los Angeles Lakers have not won on the road since Jan. 25 but need to put a stop to the losing streak, as they face 10 of their last 14 games away from home.

A four-game road trip comes up next for L.A., starting with a clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Purple and Gold need to find a solution to their first-quarter woes quickly, as they are facing the sixth-best offense in the NBA — likely to severally punish them for another slow start.

And the Purple and Gold can hardly afford to lose games, being only 2.5 games away from falling out of the Play-In Tournament zone in the Western Conference standings.

Despite the pressure, Carmelo Anthony thinks the Lakers can benefit from the upcoming road trip. Anthony said L.A. has a chance to “get some more camaraderie” ahead of the final weeks of the regular season, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“We got to start with Minnesota. I think that this road trip will be good for us kind of just getting away, getting away from home, and being on the road forcing us to kind of gel and get some more camaraderie on the road. It’s fun winning on the road and we got to go get one Wednesday.”

Head coach Frank Vogel said the Lakers won’t give up on pursuing success this season, even after suffering two excruciating defeats over the last few days.

“Of course. Our guys stuck with the game and kept fighting,” Vogel said. “They’re going to keep fighting through a tough season and we’re not letting go of the rope.”

Talen Horton-Tucker: Lakers ‘got to lock in’

Talen Horton-Tucker said the Lakers need to come out focused on their goals in each of their upcoming games after facing large deficits early in the previous two losses.

“We got to lock in,” Horton-Tucker said. Every game is important for us, we realize that. So every game that we step out there, we just got to come give it 110%. I feel like if we do that and kind of get out in the beginning of the game and start off good, I think we’ll be in good shape.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!