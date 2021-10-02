Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Not Concerned About Role

After bouncing around the league the last few years and finding some success in a bench role with the Portland Trail Blazers, veteran forward Carmelo Anthony finds himself in a different situation with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony signed with the Lakers in hopes of winning a championship as he nears two decades in the NBA. Although he views it as the right time to finally join forces with LeBron James, the question now is what role will be for the Purple and Gold.

After his third day of training camp practice with the Lakers, Anthony provided some insight on what his role will be in Los Angeles.

“My role was told to me to come in and do what I do best and play basketball and help us win,” Anthony said. “Do what I got to do. That’s my role; that’s what I’m going to take. I’m here to bring positive energy to this team. I’m here to keep everybody together; I’m here to be that guy when things go south. I’m here to correct that. But I’m also here to play and bring my game. Like I said, do what I do best, and I think that’s what my team is looking forward to from me personally.”

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel also addressed the media on Friday and talked about what he envisions for Anthony’s role on the team. Vogel didn’t go as far as to say whether the 10-time All-Star would be a starter but does see a sizable for the 37-year-old during the 2021-22 campaign.

“When we spoke before he signed here, I told him that I envision a big role on his team,” Vogel said of the veteran newcomer. “I don’t know what that was gonna look like, whether he’s going to start or if he’s going to come off the bench, but that he’s going to be a factor for us. We lost shooting in the trade with KCP and Kuz going out, and that I feel like this is the time that he’s gonna have a significant role with our group. And that’s the last time we’ve talked about it, and we’ll probably not talk about it again until we get closer to the regular season. But I do think he’s gonna have a big role on our team.”

Although the starting lineup for the Lakers has yet to be revealed and won’t be until the final stretch of the preseason, Anthony has an optimistic mindset moving forward.

He clearly doesn’t care whether he’s among the first five on the floor or coming off the bench for the storied franchise. Anthony is ready to do whatever it takes to achieve the ultimate goal.

“At this point, man, whatever we need to do, let’s do it,” Anthony said.

