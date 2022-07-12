Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Not Interested In Playing With Son Kiyan In The NBA

Seven players from last season’s Los Angeles Lakers are still on the market, including some that played key minutes throughout the year. One of the more accomplished players available is forward Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony highlighted a comfort level playing in L.A. implying a desire to return to the Purple and Gold. His moniker StayMe7o hasn’t excited the Lakers enough to re-sign Anthony yet, who was one of the lone bright spots for L.A. last season.

Anthony though has been staying busy in workouts as usual, including with a special guest — his son Kiyan. The two worked out with New York trainer Chris Brickley last month.

Unlike his close friend LeBron James, Carmelo’s interest in playing with Kiyan in the NBA one day isn’t the same, according to ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth:

“No, no I do not.” – @carmeloanthony on if he has similar plans as LeBron to play with his son in the NBA. Both Melo and LeBron are entering their 20th season. pic.twitter.com/H1hT6YHB9i — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) July 12, 2022

It was a no-brainer from Anthony, whose son will be drafted at the earliest in 2026 — when Carmelo will be 41 years old. Never say never, but Melo is likely saying never.

The 10-time All-Star is already struggling to find a team in free agency. The New York Knicks reportedly had internal discussions about signing Anthony. They still have money remaining to offer Anthony a veteran’s minimum deal, but nothing has come together so far. The Lakers gave new free agent Troy Brown Jr. Anthony’s old No. 7 too, seemingly shutting the door.

After a year away from the game, Anthony returned in the 2019-20 season with the Portland Trail Blazers. Since then he’s evolved into a stretch forward averaging 38.9% from beyond the arc and 14 points per game.

Lakers unwilling to include multiple first-round picks in Kyrie Irving trade

To trade for Kyrie Irving or not to trade for Kyrie Irving, that is the question for general manager Rob Pelinka.

Pelinka and Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks were caught chatting last weekend during the Las Vegas Summer League. Negotiations between the two sides could have heated up in Vegas, but no deal has been finalized.

The Irving trade rumors continue and the Lakers are reportedly not interested in giving up first-round picks, which the Nets likely want. The picks would incentivize another team to take on Russell Westbrook’s contract.

