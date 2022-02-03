Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Ruled Out For Game Against Clippers With Right Hamstring Strain

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that forward Carmelo Anthony was ruled out for the game against the L.A. Clippers with a right hamstring strain. Anthony is expected to be re-evaluated on Friday morning before the team determines if he will undergo further testing.

Anthony injured the hamstring in the middle of the second quarter and knew it right away, calling for a timeout and then limping back to the locker room.

The news comes at an unfortunate time for the Lakers, who have been dealing with injuries all season. Although guys have been in and out of the lineup all year, Anthony has surprisingly been one of the mainstays in his 19th NBA season, missing just three games with a minor back issue.

Anthony has been playing extremely well as of late, scoring 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and two assists off the bench on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

He then knocked down a pair of threes and had seven points in 11 minutes before getting hurt against the Clippers.

It remains to be seen how long Anthony will be out, but the All-Star break is just around the corner so that could give him some extra time to get healthy.

The Lakers are also currently without LeBron James due to a knee injury, so the other players on the team will have to step up in the absence of two of the team’s best scorers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!