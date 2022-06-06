Lakers Video: Carmelo Anthony Offers Support For WNBA Star Brittney Griner

It’s been 108 days since WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia. On day 105, with no sign of when Griner will come home, Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony became among numerous athletes speaking out on her behalf.

The 23-second video posted on his Twitter was a sign of solidarity and support for Griner. Anthony said Griner’s detainment was wrongful and that the Olympian needs to come home. He spoke about how Griner is a “teammate, sister, a daughter, a wife. She is a human.”

Carmelo was one of few NBA players that had spoken up about Griner at the time. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was the only major NBA star who had done the same, tweeting the WeAreBG petition in late May.

Anthony’s video has garnered nearly 150,000 views on Twitter as of Sunday. He included the website WeAreBG.org, which has a petition to bring Griner home, with the hashtag #WeareBG in the caption, via his Twitter:

Today is the 105th day that our friend, sister, teammate, Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia. Day 105! It is time to bring her home! Let’s bring attention to this matter by sharing BG’s story and signing the petition: https://t.co/C7ybZpPKcR #WeareBG pic.twitter.com/q1zoNQaQDD — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) June 3, 2022

The WNBA champion and seven-time All-Star was arrested on drug charges in February. Russian officials said they found cannabis oil in her luggage, an offense that could put Griner in jail for up to 10 years.

Officials also accused Griner of attempting to smuggle a large number of narcotic substances. She was immediately put into pre-trial detention, sharing a jail cell with two other women. Her stay was extended to June 13 in May and could be pushed further as she waits for a trial.

U.S. athletes have come out in waves to support Griner. The Boston Celtics recently wore shirts that read: “We Are BG,” and NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed the league is working to help her release. The WNBA is also honoring Griner with a “BG 42” decal on all of their courts.

Griner’s wife spoke on Good Morning America Wednesday, mentioning she speaks with Griner “sporadically” and wishes to speak with President Joe Biden.

Carmelo Anthony feels comfortable playing in Los Angeles

Even though his debut season in Los Angeles didn’t go as planned, Anthony enjoyed suiting up for the Purple and Gold. Given that the Lakers’ cap space is limited, re-signing Anthony on a veterans deal seems logical.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!