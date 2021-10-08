Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Unsure When He’ll Retire From NBA

One of the more intriguing signings the Los Angeles made this summer was Carmelo Anthony as the 10-time All-Star has seemingly been linked to the organization for years and now joins it in hopes of winning his first championship.

Even entering Year 19 at age 37, Anthony continues to play at a high level, coming off a season in which he averaged 13.4 points while shooting a career-high 40.9% from 3-point range with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anthony was asked after Friday’s practice is he knows how many years he has left in the NBA, and he is unsure.

“No, man. Honestly, I don’t even think about it no more,” Anthony said. “I’m sure everybody, Year 19, I don’t even think about it. … If you were in Year 19 in 2003 when I came in then yeah you barely made it to that. A lot of guys, they didn’t even make 10 at that point.

“I’m still able to do what I do at a high clip, but the No. 1 thing is I’m still passionate about it. I haven’t lost my passion for it. My love for the game I think now is at an all-time high. Obviously, I have an opportunity to play for something. Play for a championship, but my passion is there. My passion is not taken away from me right now.”

Anthony went on to add that his body will let him know when it’s time to hang it up and he will continue to play as long as he can contribute to winning.

“That’s not something I can premeditate or predetermine. My body going to tell me when to go. So as long as I can continue staying on top of that and doing what I got to do and to get out there and play, I’m cool. I’m actually in a great situation. I feel good, my body feels good. My game is still there. I’m with a great group of guys.”

The only thing Anthony has yet to accomplish in the NBA is winning a championship, so hopefully he can cross that off this season and contribute along the way. Once that happens then he can begin to talk about retirement or if he wants to return for another year.

Anthony discusses passing torch to younger generation

As one of the oldest players in the league, Anthony has seen a lot of his peers that he came in the NBA with retire. He and LeBron James are the only remaining active players from the 2003 draft, making them the elder statesmen in the league.

While they continue to play at a high level, Anthony talked about passing the torch down to the young generation as previous greats did for him.

“That’s the inevitable of young generation. The younger guys coming in taking over or getting passed the torch. It should be like that. They passed the torch to us. Guys before us, the Kobe’s and everybody, they passed it to myself and LeBron, KD’s. Now we got to pass it. Eventually, we’re going to have to pass it on down. But I think the NBA is in great hands.

“The future of the NBA is in great hands. Those young guys, somebody like [Devin] Booker. He’s been around for a couple of years. He’s been here. He just hasn’t been in the playoffs, but I think what we saw last season from him is just him reaping the benefits of what he’s created. The seeds he’s sowed over the past couple years.”

