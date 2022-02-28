Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Will ‘Never Forget’ NBA 75 Experience

Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony was one of 11 active players to be recognized during All-Star Weekend as one of the 75 greatest players of all time by the NBA. While Anthony is near the end of his career, no one can deny his place among the all-time greats after an illustrious 19 years.

Not only did he receive this honor, but he was also able to do it standing next to perhaps the most popular group of friends in the NBA. Anthony, LeBron James, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade have built a well-known friendship among NBA ranks, with all four being recognized at halftime of the All-Star Game.

For Anthony, this was a moment that gave him some perspective on the type of career he’s had and the impact he’s had on the game of basketball. “In the moment, I think we had to just take it all in. Just sit there and reflect back on all the years and everything you did to get to that moment,” Anthony said. “It was just a room you weren’t expected to be in.

“I didn’t think about that. So to be in that room and to look to my right and look to my left and see guys that I came into the league with, my peers, people that I call friends and people that I call family to experience that moment … I’ll never forget that.

“To me, it’s more so the respect that a lot of the older players was given. It was surprising to see that and to feel that. It’s almost like that moment needed to happen in order for you to be validated in a sense from a fraternity. It’s a lot in that fraternity. A lot of different personalities, a lot of different career paths, a lot of insight. So for me to try to understand everything and understand everybody and being in that room that energy it’s like, ‘Oh okay. I’m a part of this. I’m a part of this fraternity.’”

This was undoubtedly the way that many of the league’s 75 greatest players felt when they were honored at the All-Star Game. James showed that same feeling of pride as he spoke with Michael Jordan following the event, and as he stood next to Wade and Paul.

When the NBA honors their 100 greatest players in 25 years, it’s almost a guarantee that the “banana boat” crew of James, Anthony, Wade and Paul will be honored again. All four have solidified their spots in history, and Anthony is clearly just excited to be a part of that conversation.

Anthony didn’t have legs underneath him on missed shot

In the final seconds of the Lakers’ loss to the L.A. Clippers on Friday, Anthony missed what would have been a go-ahead three badly. He shot the ball from about three feet behind the 3-point line, barely clipping the front of the rim before the Clippers secured the rebound.

Anthony spoke about the shot following the loss. “I think I still had two seconds or something like that. It was just a matter of getting a good look. I shot it short. My legs weren’t underneath me. I missed it,” Anthony explained.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!