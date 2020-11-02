Lakers News: Caron Butler’s Daughters Re-Create Kobe Bryant Photo For Halloween

Caron Butler may have spent just one season with the Los Angeles Lakers early in his career, but in that lone year he was able to build a close relationship with Kobe Bryant. When speaking of the favorite teammates Bryant had throughout his career, Butler’s name was often mentioned.

Ever since Bryant’s tragic death earlier this year, many have found ways to pay their respects to one of the NBA’s all-time greats. Halloween presented an opportunity for that to continue. Children and adults alike are able to dress up and Butler’s daughters decided to re-create a great photo with their father and Kobe.

Butler took to Instagram to show off his daughters in a Butler jersey and the other in Bryant one, re-creating an old photo of the two during their time as teammates in 2005.

The picture that the two young ladies chose to emulate is one that truly represents the relationship between the former teammates. Bryant has his arm around Butler, likely giving him some advice on how to go about navigating a situation the next time it comes up.

The Lakers at this time were in re-building mode and Butler was in just his third year in the league. Kobe was something of a mentor and really took Butler under his wing for this season before Butler was dealt away the following offseason.

He would go on to become a two-time All-Star, but he would always value his time as a teammate of Bryant’s.

Rondo reflects on winning in Kobe’s memory

Another player who had the utmost respect and love for Kobe, despite being a rival was Rajon Rondo. The veteran point guard spent his entire career opposing Bryant, but now as a member of the Lakers he helped them win their 17th NBA Championship in honor of the late, great Laker.

“Obviously winning for Kobe has been in my mind for a while,” Rondo said. “Just the respect he’s given me throughout my career, and I’ve watched him for so many years and tried to mimic how he controls the game.

“And to be able to prevail and stay focused and continue to get the job done, I know something, he’s definitely smiling down on us. And we’re able to fulfill our dream and succeed with the championship.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!