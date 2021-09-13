Lakers News: Cedric Ceballos Gives Update On Health After Battling Coronavirus

Last week, the basketball world banded together in support of former Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who revealed on social media that he was in ICU dealing with the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The picture Ceballos shared was of him on a ventilator and provided scary insight into what COVID can do to the body.

Many current and former players all pledged their support for Ceballos in his time of need, including his former teammate Magic Johnson as well as Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. The concern for Ceballos was very real, but it looks as if he is now beginning to make some positive progress.

Ceballos took to social media to provide an update on his health and the picture was much more positive. Ceballos says that he is now COVID free, but is still dealing with the effects of the virus:

Hello family and friends, giving a UPDATE on my health situation….. I am COVID-19 free, thank you so very much for your prayers and well wishes to help me with that. I still CAN NOT breathe, walk or function on my own yet………▶️ pic.twitter.com/PoH9cG81Hx — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 13, 2021

…….▶️ so PLEASE no phone calls, it’s to much work and hard to understand me). I am out of isolation, due to not having covid, but still in ICU, I will still fight and I ask for uplifting on your end…….▶️ — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 13, 2021

…..▶️ Continue to be nice to one another and I pray we will talk soon. #GODmorning (no typo) pic.twitter.com/VuFzESjjX1 — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 13, 2021

It is good to see that Ceballos is free of COVID and out of ICU, though clearly the fight is not done and this is often what is forgotten about this virus. There can be some serious lingering effects for those who have symptoms and that seems to be the case for Ceballos.

There are definitely some positives here, but the fight continues on. For all those praying for and supporting Ceballos during this rough time, continue to do so as his battle with this virus continues.

Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson & Pau Gasol show support for Cedric Ceballos

Among those to show support for Ceballos in this time of need were some former Lakers. Magic Johnson, Ceballos’ former teammate in 1995, tweeted his support as did Lakers legend Pau Gasol. And of course, owner Jeanie Buss tweeted out her support proving again that once you are a Laker, you are family forever.

