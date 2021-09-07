Lakers News: Cedric Ceballos Currently In ICU Battling Coronavirus

The Los Angeles Lakers of the mid-1990s can be a bit forgotten about at times especially as they came between the Showtime era of the 1980s and the Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant run in the 2000s. While the likes of Eddie Jones and Nick Van Exel are remembered fondly, one name who rarely gets brought up is Cedric Ceballos.

Ceballos was the Lakers’ leading scorer in back-to-back seasons, being named an All-Star in 1995 and even posting a 50-point night. Many fans will also recall him winning the 1992 Slam Dunk Championship with the infamous blindfold dunk.

But unfortunately for Ceballos, he, like many others around the world, is dealing with the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Ceballos took to social media, posting a picture of himself in ICU and asking for prayers and support for his recovery:

On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.

If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.

My fight is not done…..

Thx pic.twitter.com/r9QZBpfmEI — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 7, 2021

This is an extremely scary circumstance for Ceballos, but unfortunately, it has become all too normal in the world that we live in today. Though it looked like the virus was beginning to die down at one point, the delta variant has ramped back up and many continue to suffer from the effects of this pandemic.

Spending 10 days in the ICU dealing with this can be extremely difficult and draining on anyone, but Ceballos continues to fight the virus. It is also inspiring to see him taking the moment to apologize to anyone he may have wronged during his life. Having an experience like this can make you see what’s really important and drop any silly issues you may have with people and this is a sign of Ceballos showing growth.

Hopefully Ceballos is able to continue to fight and push through this and everyone here at Lakers Nation wishes him a speedy recovery.

Coronavirus vaccine policies for 2021-22 season released

The NBA itself is also continuing to fight to keep its players safe for the upcoming season and vaccine policies have reportedly been released. Fans within 15 feet of the court will need to be fully vaccinated or return a negative test prior to the game and gameday personnel will be required to wear face masks to start the season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!