Lakers News: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Calls It An ‘Honor’ To Compete Against LeBron James

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers rivalry has evolved since it first began in 1948. Now in the 2022-23 NBA season, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has grabbed the torch and run with it by not only leading his team to the best record in the league but also another regular-season win against the rival Lakers.

It was a game of runs, but as the saying goes, stars shine brightest in the biggest games, especially when they’re being played in Los Angeles. After Tatum dropped 44 points to help the Celtics earn a victory in overtime against L.A on Tuesday, the former Duke University superstar had nothing but warm regards for LeBron James.

During Tuesday’s postgame interview, Tatum was asked about James, and how much of an honor it is to compete against a future Hall of Famer like King James.

“As much great as he gets, he probably don’t get enough credit,” Tatum said. “But, you know, he’s someone I’m close with and have a great relationship with. I’m honored I get a chance to compete with one of the best players of all time. The way you show respect is going at somebody. That’s how you do it.”

Tatum’s fadeaway jumper over James to send the game into overtime was a signature moment in the 24-year-old forward’s young career. Not only is Tatum having a career year statistically, but his confidence and killer instinct to go one-on-one against an all-time great is special.

It seems like Tatum has taken a page out of the book of Kobe Bryant and applied it to his individual and team season. However, the Mamba would want his mentee and his beloved Purple and Gold to both succeed this year, and the Lakers still have some work to do to be in the playoff picture.

Reaves credits James for decision-making in clutch situations

James is so unique that not only can he score a bucket to win the game, but he can also facilitate a bucket to a teammate at a high level. All the four-time NBA champion needs is a shooter and shot creator, and Austin Reaves has stepped up into that role for the Purple & Gold this season.

After Sunday’s win against the Detroit Pistons, Reaves was asked during his postgame interview about the clutch 3-pointer he drained with 12.1 seconds left in the game. The 24-year-old guard explained how James’ decision-making in pressure situations helps him to make those clutch shots.

For a young player like Reaves to have James, who is top 10 all-time in points and assists, makes his experience rising to his full potential exciting. As Reaves continues to finds his rhythm and confidence on offense, the King will always count him to be ready in the clutch when he is open.

