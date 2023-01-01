Lakers News: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Says LeBron James Breaking Scoring Record Will Be ‘Wild’

As the calendar flips over to 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers and their faithful fans hope that the 13th-seeded Purple and Gold can turn a new leaf. However, one thing that will remain the same as the past 20 years is LeBron James playing at an elite level.

On King James’ 38th birthday, he put on a spectacular season-high 47-point performance in order to lead the Lakers to a Friday night victory against the Atlanta Hawks. James’ star-studded play helped him accomplish feats only done by Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

While it has been a season of James making history, his fellow superstar forward for the Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum tweeted out that it is only a matter of time before James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for being the NBA’s all-time leading scorer:

Sitting here watching the lakers play…. Sometime later this season Bron gone be able to say he’s scored more points than anyone to ever play this game… lol that’s wild — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) December 31, 2022

Tatum grew up idolizing James and many other all-time greats, so it would be a full-circle moment for the 24-year-old superstar to see one of his childhood favorites break a remarkable record.

With James chasing Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time leading scorer record, the Lakers and their fanbase have something to look forward to in this second half of the Lakers season even if the wins aren’t there.

Thomas Bryant says Lakers don’t want to take LeBron James’ greatness for granted

The past two seasons since the 2019-20 NBA Championship run have been disappointing for the Lakers and their beloved fan base. Now, in what seems to be another let down season, the question of whether or not the Purple and Gold will take action to provide a winning group with LeBron James remains to be answered.

As James performs at an elite level trying to will his Lakers team to win more regular-season games, players like Thomas Bryant do not want the franchise to take the greatness of the four-time NBA champion for granted.

With the clock ticking on James’ playing career, the Lakers are uncertain of how long they will have the superstar services of the King. As the Lakers faithful desire winning basketball, it is up to the front office of the team to make that dream come true.

