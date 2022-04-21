Lakers News: Charles Barkley Invites LeBron James To Join TNT’s ‘Inside The NBA’ During Postseason

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves with extra free time this offseason after they failed to qualify for the Play-In Tournament.

That’s the second time L.A. missed the playoffs since James’ arrival, finishing with a similar result in 2018-19. But the four-time NBA champion doesn’t take a break from basketball, as he actively comments on the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Twitter.

James reacted to Minnesota Timberwolves players celebrating their win over the L.A. Clippers in the Play-In Tournament, which would be subject to mockery on social media. The NBA on TNT crew even played “We Are The Champions” under clips of Minnesota’s acts of euphoria and Patrick Beverley shedding tears of joy.

As the panelists mocked the Timberwolves during the show, James let his followers know he was among the viewers and laughing along:

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 13, 2022

TNT producers took notice of James’ tweet and put it up on the screen. Then, Charles Barkley invited the 37-year-old to come on Inside the NBA since he’s not in the playoffs:

“Hey LeBron, I asked you a few years ago, but why don’t you come on the show, man? You ain’t got nothing else to do. Come on LeBron, I’m begging you, please come on the show you ain’t got nothing to do right now.”

The last time James appeared on TNT, the network produced some gold TV moments. The Lakers forward joined Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant during the 2022 All-Star Draft on Feb. 10. and together with the hosts, they came up with meme-worthy highlights when discussing the James Harden trade that had happened earlier in the day.

James hints at launching Manningcast-like NBA show with Kyle Kuzma

Later that week, James and Kyle Kuzma laughed at a Twitter meme that poked fun at their absence in the playoffs by likening the two players to the retired Manning brothers, who have been commenting on football games as part of the famous Manningcast on ESPN since September 2021.

Jokingly or not, James then hinted at potentially creating a show of a similar format in the future.

